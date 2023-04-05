It’s nothing but love between Emma Heming, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Heming gushed over her husband’s ex, sharing a photo of the former couple together and revealing she was a fan of their relationship.

“Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well 🥰,” she captioned the post.

Willis and Moore married in 1987 and share three daughters. They separated in 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000, but in the years since they have maintained a close friendship.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore and her kids stayed with Willis and Heming and their kids at their family compound in Idaho.

They have continued that closeness as the family have dealt with Willis’ diagnoses, first with aphasia in 2022, and more recently with frontotemporal dementia.

On Tuesday, Heming also shared a video from her daughter Marbel’s birthday dinner, with Demi Moore there to celebrate alongside them.