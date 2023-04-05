Brooke Shields is missing Tom Cruise’s famous coconut Christmas cake.

Every holiday season, Cruise sends his showbiz pals the yummy $126 bundt cake made by Doan’s bakery in Woodland Hills, California.

However, despite receiving one for many years, Shields said she’s now been knocked off the list.

The model told People, “I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy [about].”

Shields, who has been promoting her new Hulu documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields”, said she used to receive the sweet treat from Cruise, his ex-wife Katie Holmes and their daughter Suri before they split in 2012.

The actress told the mag, “It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom.

“Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped.”

It’s not known why Cruise no longer sends Shields the cake, although he did criticize her back in 2005 for taking antidepressants for postpartum depression.

Shields, who had welcomed her daughter Rowan, now 19, then wrote a New York Times op-ed in response to his comments.

Despite the disagreement, Shields still nabbed an invite to Cruise and Holmes’ wedding in 2006. Shields’ second daughter Grier, now 16, was also famously born in the same hospital on the same day as Cruise’s daughter Suri.

The “Blue Lagoon” star is unaware of “what happened” to get her kicked off the much-talked about cake list.

“I want to get back on that cake list. It’s the best cake,” she laughed. “Tom, I need to be back on the cake list.”