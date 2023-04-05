Mandy Moore is rethinking her trust in people.

This week, the “This Is Us” star shared a post on her Instagram Story opening up about having recently suffered what she called a “personal betrayal.”

“At work. Dealing with some upsetting personal betrayal stuff from a new person in my life and trying to parce through what to learn from it. Don’t trust people? Don’t be too generous?” she wrote.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore continued, “Want to let it go but this was someone who was intimately involved in my life for a short period. Man, some people really let you down. The selfishness and lack of respect and entitlement is WILD.”

The 38-year-old didn’t give any details about the nature of the betrayal, though she did express her desire to move forward in a follow-up post.

“Deep breath. So grateful for my family and babies and this life. I won’t let anyone ROB that joy from me. Onward and upward, right?” she said.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore’s next several posts saw her in a cheerier mood, sharing video of husband Taylor Goldsmith and their son, home renovations, pics with friends and more. Plus, videos of seals sneezing.