Mandy Moore is rethinking her trust in people.
This week, the “This Is Us” star shared a post on her Instagram Story opening up about having recently suffered what she called a “personal betrayal.”
READ MORE: Mandy Moore On Being A Mom Of 2: ‘Each Day Is Going To Present Its Own Challenges, But Its Own Immense Joy As Well
“At work. Dealing with some upsetting personal betrayal stuff from a new person in my life and trying to parce through what to learn from it. Don’t trust people? Don’t be too generous?” she wrote.
Moore continued, “Want to let it go but this was someone who was intimately involved in my life for a short period. Man, some people really let you down. The selfishness and lack of respect and entitlement is WILD.”
The 38-year-old didn’t give any details about the nature of the betrayal, though she did express her desire to move forward in a follow-up post.
READ MORE: Mandy Moore On Prioritizing Herself For Her Kids, ‘I Feel Like I’m A Better Woman And Mother’
“Deep breath. So grateful for my family and babies and this life. I won’t let anyone ROB that joy from me. Onward and upward, right?” she said.
Moore’s next several posts saw her in a cheerier mood, sharing video of husband Taylor Goldsmith and their son, home renovations, pics with friends and more. Plus, videos of seals sneezing.