Prince Harry reportedly tried to see his father, King Charles III, on his recent trip to the U.K., but was told the monarch was “too busy.”

Harry headed to London, U.K. last month for the first time since the release of his bombshell memoir Spare — in which he made multiple accusations against his family — and his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

Harry was in his home country to make an appearance at the High Court amid the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Ltd; publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex and other celebrities including Elton John and Jude Law’s ex-wife Sadie Frost are suing the company over alleged phone tapping and other invasions of privacy, the Associated Press reported.

At the time, it was reported that with Charles’ visit to Germany and Prince William being on vacation with his family for the Easter break, Harry wouldn’t be able to see them. However, a royal expert has now said that’s not from lack of trying on Harry’s behalf.

Alexander Larman told Us Weekly of Harry’s attempts to see his dad, “Apparently, [Harry] tried to see King Charles, but King Charles said he was too busy.”

Larman, who has been promoting his new book The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided, said that he isn’t sure whether Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be attending Charles’ upcoming coronation on May 6. However, he said he’d be “amazed” if Harry didn’t go.

“If he [doesn’t] go to the coronation, he’s essentially saying, ‘I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again,’” Larman said.

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior members of the royal family in March 2020. They now live in California with their two kids; Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.