Eva Mendes is taking a trip down memory lane to the film where she met her partner, Ryan Gosling, “The Place Beyond the Pines”.

The film holds a special place in Mendes and Gosling’s hearts as it commemorates the couple’s first meeting. The actress began dating Gosling shortly after they finished filming the movie in September 2011.

The couple has been strong ever since and shares two daughters, eight-year-old daughter Esmeralda and six-year-old daughter Amada.

On Tuesday, Mendes celebrated the film on Instagram by sharing several behind-the-scenes photos from the movie’s production.

READ MORE: Eva Mendes Seemingly Confirms Marriage To Ryan Gosling After Calling Him Her ‘Husband’

Not only is the film the meeting spot for the lovebirds, but it’s also celebrating its 10th anniversary, as it was released in theatres on March 29, 2013.

“🖤Luke & Romina🖤”, Mendes wrote in the caption for the behind-the-scenes post, alongside two black heart emojis.

READ MORE: Margot Robbie Was ‘Dying On The Inside’ When ‘Barbie’ Set Photos Leaked

‘Mi socia (my associate) @scondita just sent me this telling me it’s been 10 years since this film came out. Feels like lifetimes ago,’ Mendes reminisced.

The film depicts the story of Luke, a motorcycle stunt rider who begins robbing banks to financially support his girlfriend, Romania, and their newborn child.

“The Place Beyond the Pines” was one of the last times the couple would star in a movie together. The official last time was in Gosling’s directorial debut, “Lost River”, in 2014.