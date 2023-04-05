“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania has been open about using Ozempic to lose weight.

Catania told Andy Cohen on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live” that she’s been using semaglutide — which is an antidiabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, as well as being used for weight loss — for about six weeks, ahead of the upcoming reunion show.

Catania insisted “not one” of her co-stars wasn’t also taking Ozempic, telling Cohen: “I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon.”

She said of whether there were any side effects: “Just not hungry.”

Catania clarified that she’s “actually [taking] Mounjaro,” revealing the medication was “another part” of the Ozempic branch.

Catania’s fellow “WWHL” guest, Marysol Patton, immediately said that was “the amped-up version, the fast forward to Skinnyville.”

Catania insisted she told “the truth,” telling Cohen: “The reunion is in two weeks. I do have a trainer [as well].”

Unsurprisingly, social media users had a few things to say about Catania’s Ozempic use. See some of the reaction below.

Dolores admits to being on Ozempic ahead of the Jersey reunion. Unhealthy and triggering. #rhonj pic.twitter.com/nEmI1nvyPd — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) April 5, 2023

That’s really disappointing! There’s sk many people who can’t access it, because of people who just want to jump on the bandwagon! — Kyle George (@kyleg_89) April 5, 2023

Problematic but I like that’s she honest and open about it — TheBBWH (@TheeBBWH) April 5, 2023