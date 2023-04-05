Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her 1-year anniversary.

On Tuesday night, the reality star shared a post looking back on her Las Vegas wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

“One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together,” she wrote.

Included among the photos from the night, Kardashian threw in a pic of her appearing to puke in a car.

“And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. 🥂,” she wrote.

Kardashian added, “Also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it 🕵🏻‍♀️.”

Along with the drunken photos, the post included snaps of the couple sharing their first kiss as husband and wife, with the Elvis impersonator leading the ceremony in the background.

Kardashian and Barker’s wedding in Vegas was only their first of three wedding ceremonies, following it up with another in Santa Barbara, and a larger wedding in Italy.

Their Italian wedding is the subject of the upcoming Disney+ documentary “‘Til Death Do Us Part”.