Jeremy Renner prepared to say goodbye to his loved ones following his near-fatal snow plow accident in January.

The actor recently sat down with ABC’s Diane Sawyer, where he got vulnerable about the thoughts rushing through his head during the terrifying incident.

During the interview, Renner was overcome with emotions, telling Sawyer: “If I was there on my own, it would have been a horrible way to die. And surely I would have. Surely.”

He also voiced how incredibly thankful he was that his nephew was there to save his life. However, before the life-altering accident, Renner attempted to save his nephew before things took a turn.

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Shares Emotional Post Ahead Of Diane Sawyer Interview, Jokes He’s Offering Up ‘Free Snowcat Rides’ After Horrific Accident

Renner explained how he was convinced he was die, and he began writing notes on his phone, which were meant to be his last words to his family.

“So I’m writing down notes on my phone, and last words to my family,” he said while fighting back tears.

Despite the actor thinking he was meeting his end, he was thankfully airlifted to a hospital where he received life-saving surgeries for his broken bones and ruptured organs.

ABC also revealed an earlier clip from the interview where the “Avengers” actor said he would do it all over again to save his nephew.

The ABC special interview with Renner will air Thursday, April 6.