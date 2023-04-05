Click to share this via email

Meet the two newest members of the Star Wars universe.

On the latest episode of “The Mandalorian”, fans got a big surprise when both Lizzo and Jack Black appeared for delightful cameos.

In the episode, Lizzo plays a character called the Duchess, while Black is her husband, Bombardier, an ex-Imperial facilities planning officer was rehabilitated rehabilitation by the New Republic’s Amnesty Program.

In their scene, Lizzo forms a bond with Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, delighting fans.

And they weren’t the only big cameos in the episode, which also featured an appearance by iconic “Back to the Future” star Christopher Llyod.

On Twitter, fans couldn’t get enough of the cameos.

what are lizzo and jack black doing here 💀 #themandalorian pic.twitter.com/9aL5to3Ktj — cyn (@lacriimas) April 5, 2023

#TheMandalorian spoilers

never thought i’d ever see lizzo, jack black and grogu in the same show before 😭 pic.twitter.com/vq7vCkMvMs — ad ted lasso spoilers!! (@Iedtasso) April 5, 2023

#TheMandalorian spoilers

lizzo, jack black, and christopher lloyd all in one episode? the best unexpected cameos pic.twitter.com/xPrctQgAs1 — v (@chrrywitch) April 5, 2023