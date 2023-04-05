Click to share this via email

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella have split.

Fanning confirmed the recent breakup in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K.

The pair are thought to have started dating after meeting on the set of their 2018 movie “Teen Spirit”. They kept their relationship fairly private over the years.

Despite calling it quits with Minghella, Fanning hopes to fall in love again someday.

She told the magazine, “But I’m a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight.

“Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it’s my destiny.”

Speaking about where she sees herself in 10 years time, Fanning said, “I’d love to play Grace Kelly in something. And to have kids.”

Fanning was asked about the romance rumours surrounding her and Minghella back in 2019 during an interview with ET.

Keeping coy, she said of fans’ interest in the couple, who had a 13-year age gap, “I mean, we just really love working together.

“That was, like, very special, and he’s such a good friend.”