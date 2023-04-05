Tori Spelling is making a confession.

On the latest episode of the “9021OMG” podcast, the 49-year-old revealed that her eye ulcer was caused by leaving her contact lenses in while sleeping.

“It’s my fault. I did this to myself,” she told co-host and former co-star Jennie Garth. “I have contacts but I wear daily ones. So at the end of the day, kids, whatever, I can make all the excuses I want. I don’t take them out. I sleep in them. It’s not healthy, and you’re supposed to change them.”

Admitting that she’d “been known to go maybe 20 days [wearing them],” Spelling said, “I know you guys. It’s shaming. I tell my eye doctor. I’m totally transparent.”

Garth jokingly responded, “What’s wrong with you?”

Spelling revealed that she’d suffered an ulcer on her eye last month, showing off her eye patch, and even donning a bedazzled eye patch for a night out.

The actress explained that her doctor had told her she was “lucky to get away with it,” given what she’d done “with her eyes for this long.”

She added, “Yes, I got lucky this time. Not going to take it for granted,” adding that she would switch to monthly contact lenses once her eye heals.