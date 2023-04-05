Shania Twain’s hair continues to shapeshift into a variety of colors.
Since the new year began, Twain has been photographed rocking various hair colors, from cherry-red to cotton candy pink.
The country superstar discussed her ever-changing hair color palette with E! on the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet on Sunday and the new approach to hair she’s been taking.
READ MORE: Shania Twain Praises ‘Sweetheart’ Megan Thee Stallion, Teases Possible Music Collaboration
Twain, 57, while donning eye-catching red hair on the red carpet in a butterfly-print Prabal Gurung gown, expressed how going gray encouraged her to experiment with dying her.
“Over the years, I have had many different styles,” she began. “I’m playing more with color right now, and I’m enjoying that because I’m going gray.”
READ MORE: Shania Twain Calls On Country Music To ‘Close The Gap’ On Representation While Accepting Equal Play Award At 2023 CMT Awards
“As I go gray, I’m like, ‘I might as well toy around with different colors,’ I might change my hair color every week,” Twain continued. “Why not? I’ll have an empty palette. I’m experimenting with that.”
The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” singer then made the correlation between hair and fashion, summarizing her thoughts: “It’s almost an excuse to play with color and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion.”