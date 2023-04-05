Donald Trump’s attorney has upset 2Pac’s sister after comparing the former president to the late rap icon.

While speaking with TMZ, Set Shakur made her thoughts on the analogy clear.

“My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles and personal and collective responsibility,” Set Shakur told the outlet, adding that Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, made “blasphemous” comments about her late brother.

Habba made the polarizing comparison between the “California Love” rapper and the former president during Trump’s indictment in New York City on Tuesday. She also correlated Trump’s legacy to Biggie Smalls, explaining that his new criminal record will increase his approval in the electoral polls.

“Donald Trump is 2Pac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls,” she expressed in a video from “The Benny Show”. “This is just gonna boost him. We’ve seen it in the polls. I mean, it’s not a question, it’s a fact. We’ve seen his polls go up.”

However, although 2Pac was incarcerated at one point and faced a sexual assault trial in 1994, his sister clarified that facing jail time didn’t increase the rapper’s popularity. Instead, his fans could “measure him by his words and actions that aligned.”

She also believes her brother took responsibility for his actions, which Trump failed to do.

Trump was arrested on Tuesday while pleading guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy regarding his alleged involvement in a hush-money scheme with Stormy Daniels.