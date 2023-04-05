Rumer Willis wants her baby to follow in her family’s footsteps.

The 34-year-old actress is in the new issue of People, with Carol Burnett on the cover, posing for pregnancy photos and sharing her hopes for her baby.

READ MORE: Rumer Willis Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Carol Burnett – Photo: Ari + Louise/People

Talking abut which family traits she hopes get passed down to the baby, Rumer said she wants the child to have grandpa Bruce Willis and grandma Demi Moore’s “goofiness.”

“We’re so goofy, all of us, and just weird. We’re a family of weirdos, and I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child, just the silliness and goofiness,” she said. “I think my mom had that. My dad had that. My sisters… That’s my favourite thing. Laughing with my family. I have a crazy laugh and so does my partner, so I’m actually probably the most curious to see what it sounds like.

In the meantime, Rumer said that her family has been there for her ina. big way throughout her pregnancy.

“They’re so excited. It’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point. Because my youngest sister is 8, we haven’t had a little tiny baby in our family in a while,” she said. “My sisters just keep saying, ‘I can’t wait to put their foot in my mouth, or just play with them.’ I’m so grateful that I’m so close with my family that I get to rely on them for support that way.”

Photo: Zoe Grossman/People

READ MORE: Rumer Willis Cuddles Her Dad Bruce In Sweet Photo As Family Celebrate Actor’s 68th Birthday

When it comes to actually giving birth, Rumer said that she’s getting herself very prepared, admitting, “I want to know everything. I have all the things. I’m reading all the books. I’m actually training to be a doula right now too. I’ve always been a bit of a birth junkie and I think it’s amazing. You can literally create a life from scratch. It’s such an incredible privilege and this wild thing that your body knows exactly what to do.”

As for fears about motherhood, the actress said, “I don’t know if it’s a fear necessarily, but I think there’s a lot of judgment. We live in a world where Instagram is a thing. The mom space is very opinionated. There’s a part of me that’s a little sad because I really want to be able to share my experience. I want there to be more conversation and more acceptability for all experiences to be had. But it feels like you’re coming in hot, and it’s really hard to navigate that sometimes when there’s already so much out there that’s [deemed] bad, that’s not.”

Rumer announced in December that she is pregnant with her first child with partner Derek Richard Thomas.