Lala Kent says she and Ariana Madix are bonding over their shared trauma.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star said on the latest episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast that Madix confided in her about the fallout of the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal.

Her co-star said she finally understood how Kent “lost so much weight” following her own split from Randall Emmett, claiming it “now makes sense”.

“‘It’s a different kind of pain,’” she recalled Madix saying.

Looking back on her own breakup, she admitted she “want[ed] to projectile vomit” all the time.

“It’s that gut-wrenching sadness that you can’t explain,” she said.

In Madix’s case, Kent said it was even more difficult as she didn’t have a “safe” space to mentally “recharge”, claiming Sandoval wouldn’t leave their shared California home.

“I don’t know if he will now, but for a very long time he [was] … using every room in the house,” she explained.

The Bravo show has resumed filming following the “scandoval” despite the dramatic split between the couple.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs on Bravo.