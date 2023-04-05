Click to share this via email

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attend Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood at Mes Amis on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are reportedly set to take their relationship to the next level.

The pair, who first sparked romance rumours in February after they travelled to Mexico together, are allegedly engaged, according to Us Weekly.

“They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged,” a source told the mag.

“They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”

The insider went on, “Friends think they are a great couple.

“Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

During a recent appearance on the “Today” show, Gage gushed about his other half, who is a celebrity hairstylist.

The “White Lotus” and “You” actor gushed: “I think this mane needed to be tamed. I also needed to be tamed.”

On a more serious note, Gage said, “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love.”

When the show flashed a pic of Gage and Appleton on screen, Gage lovingly called his boyfriend “a good-looking man.”

“Something about being in London. I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself,” Gage said of his British beau. “… We have fun together. We go on adventures. It’s the best.”