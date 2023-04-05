Jon Stewart made a surprise appearance on “The Daily Show” on Tuesday, but he wasn’t dressed like himself.

Stewart arrived on set looking like none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi from the “Star Wars” franchise. Not only did he bring a costume, but he also brought along some advice for his guest host Roy Wood Jr.

While discussing Tuesday’s night political hot topics, Wood began to express the challenges of being a “Daily Show” guest host: “You’ve got to be funny, you’ve got to be satirical, you’ve got to be powerful, you’ve got to go viral. I don’t know what to do. I just wish I had somebody that I could talk to guide me.”

READ MORE: ‘The Daily Show’ May Welcome Rotating Hosts After Trevor Noah’s Exit

A distant and ominous voice began to call out in the background: “Roy. Use the force, Roy.”

“Who that? I don’t f*** with ghosts,” Wood replied.

Stewart then made his grand appearance dressed as the iconic Star Wars character to rapturous applause from the crowd.

READ MORE: Jon Stewart Shreds Republicans For Voting Against Veterans’ Health Legislation

“I knew I knew your a**. You’re Obi-Wan Kenobi!” Wood playfully said.

“I’m Jon Stewart. I used to work here when the budget wasn’t as big a few years back,” Stewart responded. “I actually hosted the programme, to be honest with you.”

When asked why he was dressed as Obi-Wan, Stewart replied: “I like to be comfortable.”

“The Daily Show” has been taken over by a variety of special guest hosts since Trevor Noah stepped down from hosting last year.