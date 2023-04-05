Click to share this via email

Robert Downey Jr. was feeling grateful on his 58th birthday on Tuesday.

The actor took to Instagram to share a sweet clip, featuring multiple life moments.

He captioned it, “57 you’ve been too kind… with deep gratitude I shall rewind..”

Downey Jr., who was given a cake in the clip, then gave a shout-out to numerous special people, including giving fans a glimpse of his family life, which he tends to keep on the down low.

The “Avengers” star thanked his kids Indio, 29, Exton, 11 and Avri, 8, for “shaving my dome,” showing off his buzzed ‘do.

“For the project ‘The Sympathizer’,” he added, as well as talking about his “multiple roles.”

Downey Jr. gave a shout-out to his “favourite musicians,” as well as sharing some art from his son Indio’s album covers.

He also shared a clip watching Exton’s baseball game, as well as posting a sweet snap of him and his wife Susan, gushing, “And the sweet 17 of marriage — sublime!”

“After all these blessings I must simply say,” he then wrote as he blew out his candles, adding, while sharing a clip of himself riding a blow-up donkey, “I hope I NEVER grow up one day.”