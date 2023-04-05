Click to share this via email

Michael Cera is getting the Barbie bump.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released the latest teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s all-star “Barbie” movie, and one star in particular caught a wave of attention.

Among the cast, which includes Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken (as well as plenty more famous stars playing Barbies and Kens), Cera stuck out for his role as Allan.

“There’s only one Allan,” his character poster says, along with an image of a very red-haired Cera in a multicoloured swetter.

Photo: Warner Bros.

The trailer was an immediate sensation around the world, including in Canada, where Google searches for “Barbie movie” trended and reached 50,000 searches.

As searches for Cera spiked across the country, memes and jokes about the Brampton native’s appearance in the film spread on social media.

The Canadian actor is playing a lesser known character from Barbie lore. Allan was introduced by Mattel in the 1960s as Ken’s “buddy,” who wore a a striped beach jacket and swim trunks. The doll was also sized to be able to wear any of Ken’s clothing.

But the doll was discontinued only a few years later and replaced with Ken’s new friend Brad.

The film also features other lesser-known Barbie characters, including Midge, played by Emerald Fennell, who was also introduced in the ’60s as Barbie’s best friend, and has been re-introduced several times over the years.

In the movie, Fennell plays the controversial pregnant version of Midge featured in the brand’s Happy Family line from the early ’00s.

Other stars in “Barbie” include Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Dua Lipa.