WWE fans are unhappy about the recent news that Vince McMahon would be retaining some creative control behind the scenes of the brand.

McMahon, executive chairman of the company, recently returned to the WWE to oversee the sale of the company.

According to SportsSkeeda, Monday night’s “RAW” disappointed many fans because matches were all over the place and segments were getting cut short.

PWInsider.com reports McMahon was involved in “rewriting scripts 15-20 minutes before ‘RAW’ went live on air” on Monday. That’s a creative departure from when Triple H was running things, where scripts would usually be penned more than 24 hours ahead of a show.

Fans weren’t afraid to loudly express their anger about the news during a recent episode of WWE’s “NXT”, where they broke out into a “Fire Vince” chant.

They didn’t just keep their protest to the stands; they began to express their displeasure online, where the hashtag #FireVince has been trending on Twitter in recent days.

Check out some of the tweets that have emerged with the viral hashtag.

this is why AJ Styles will forever be my favorite #firevince

pic.twitter.com/zVM5MIYiPY — lucas(h) (@sub2lucash) April 4, 2023

i’m having so much fun scrolling through the tl and seeing everyone roast vince 😭 #firevince pic.twitter.com/lR8wcMQaSs — 𝐿𝑒𝒶𝒽 ✨ (@_TheTribalChief) April 4, 2023

I thought it’d be nice to post the time when Randy punt kicked Vince in 2009 #FireVinceMcMahon #FireVince pic.twitter.com/yEb6bbOIjR — 𝐓𝐖𝐆 ― #GENOFJADE (@TWGSZN) April 5, 2023

Fans initially thought things were moving in the right direction for WWE after McMahon retired from his role in July 2022 as his board of directors investigated him for misconduct. However, McMahon returned to the company as executive chairman in January.

McMahon’s return to the creative process comes after WWE announced they would be merging with Endeavor Group, the parent company of UFC.

When asked if he would still be involved with the WWE creatively during an interview with CNBC on Monday, McMahon replied: “Yes and no. On a higher level? Yes. In the weeds? No, can’t do that.”

According to CNN, the merger will form an unnamed new publicly traded company valued at over $21 billion.