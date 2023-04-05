Click to share this via email

U.S. president Joe Biden may not be attending King Charles III’s upcoming coronation on May 6, but his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is.

Jill is set to travel to London to represent the U.S. at the event, CNN reported.

Joe spoke to Charles by phone on Tuesday, the White House confirmed, with him sharing his congratulations.

“The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States,” a White House readout of the call said, CNN stated.

U.S. officials were said to have noted that no previous U.S. president had attended a British monarch’s coronation, after it was first revealed Joe wouldn’t be attending.

“The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date,” the readout added.

The news comes after Joe and Jill Biden travelled to London in September to attend the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Next month will mark the first coronation in seven decades after Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953 when she was just 27. Charles, who turned 74 in November, will be the oldest person ever to be crowned in British history.