Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are clearing up the rumours.

Representatives for the two stars told People that the two stars are not currently involved, with a source adding that the two have never even met.

The rumours come after Witherspoon announced her divorce from her husband of almost 12 years, Jim Toth.

They made the announcement on March 24, writing, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The two share 10-year-old son Tennessee, while the actress also has two children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava Phillippe and son Deacon Phillipe.

Brady split from his wife Gisele Bündchen in October, after 13 years of marriage together. They share 10-year-old Vivian, and 13-year-old Benjamin. He’s also father to 15-year-old Jack whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.