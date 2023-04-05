Johnny Depp will be making his return to the Cannes Film Festival when his new historical drama, “Jeanne du Barry”, will open the 2023 edition of the iconic film fest, making its world premiere.

Directed by French actress and filmmaker Maïwenn (whose films include “DNA” and “My King”), “Jeanne du Barry” is set in France during the reign of King Louis XV (played by Depp), with Maiwenn playing the title role of the real-life courtesan who enchanged the French the monarch.

“Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one,” reads the film’s official synopsis. “She becomes the favourite of King Louis XV who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Says He’s ‘Not The Great Extrovert That People Think’

In addition to Maïwenn and Depp, the film — which had originally been titled “La Favorite” — also stars Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

“Jeanne du Barry” will open the 76th Festival de Cannes and will be screened in world premiere o Tuesday, May 16 on the big screen of the Grand Théâtre Lumière, following the opening ceremony broadcast live on French television.