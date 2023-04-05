Click to share this via email

Rebel Wilson is showing the world her beautiful baby girl.

The actress has been soaking up the sun in the Caribbean with her daughter Royce Lillian, 4 months, and up until now, she’s managed to hide the little one’s face.

However, little Royce’s face could be seen in a drone video Wilson shared earlier this week, with the “Pitch Perfect” star holding the tot in her arms on a beautiful island.

Wilson’s latest post comes after she shared a sweet snap of her baby’s first ever swim in the ocean last week.

She shares the little one with her fiancée Ramona Agruma.

The lovebirds, who first went public with their relationship last year, got engaged back in February in Disneyland.

Wilson posted at the time: