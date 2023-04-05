Nick Cannon is still wilding out after all these years.

The TV personality recently sat down with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier and was asked about “Wild ‘N Out”, which is heading into its 20th season.

“Did you think that first episode that this would span over 20 seasons?” Tavernier asked.

“Man, Jed, I’ll tell you, I honestly didn’t,” Cannon admitted. “I just, I created that show to give my friends jobs, because I was off doing movies and music. And I just thought it was something cool to do, and for it to have turned into the hallmark brand that it is… And like you said, 20 seasons?”

He added, “It’s a blessing.”

“Wild ‘N Out”, which launched on MTV in 2005, is an improv comedy game show hosted by Cannon, with teams of players competing in a series of comedy games.

Tavernier also pointed out that the show is one of the few workplaces where people get to roast their boss, namely Cannon himself.

“I don’t know if the show would be able to survive without Nick Cannon jokes,” the game show host joked.

Asked if he’s ever had to fire someone for a joke that went too far, Cannon said, “It’s never that serious. I think that’s even one of the reasons why I created the show and allowed it to be the platform for that. To show yourself, especially entertainers, that you don’t have to take yourself that seriously.”

Tune into “One-on-One with Nick Cannon” airing Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.