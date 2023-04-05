Click to share this via email

The “Barbie” movie is already making a splash.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film based on the Mattel property released the official character posters on Tuesday and fans are loving the fun designs.

Fans love the posters so much, they’ve taken to parodying the format with characters and actors from other franchises.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best parodies on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/qEzmHbg4De — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) April 4, 2023

wow EVERYONE is in this new Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/gM6L1SaHHf — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 4, 2023

Even Best Picture nominee “Tár” is getting in on the action with the tagline, “Please call me mother.”

Even “Oppenheimer” didn’t escape the glittery treatment.

One poster made Gwyneth Paltrow the star of a poster, referencing her recent victory in court.

Others were less amused by the parodies, with the official “Saw” franchise Twitter account jokingly telling one poster to “delete this”.

this barbie is a starrrrrr!! pic.twitter.com/acS7mHlYH3 — stephanie ✶ (@nitefilm) April 4, 2023

The movie poster reveal also helped Michael Cera go viral with his hilarious poster.

“There’s only one Allan,” his character poster says, along with an image of a very red-haired Cera in a multicolored sweater.

“Barbie” arrives in theatres on July 21.