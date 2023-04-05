Kaley Cuoco is basking in happiness since she and beau Tom Pelphrey welcomed their newborn daughter, Matilda, last week.

Rosie Perez, Cuoco’s co-star in “The Flight Attendant”, tells People that the couple are over the moon to be first-time parents.

“She’s so happy,” Perez gushed.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Tom Pelphrey

“The love that you see in her for that child, and for Tommy — you know, cause I knew Tommy before I knew Kaley,” she added. “And so it’s just so wonderful.”

As she mentioned, Perez has known both Pelphrey and Cuoco for some time, and sees the two as completing each other.

“Because Kaley, all she ever wanted [was] for someone to love her and to be her partner, and I truly believe she has found that person,” she explained. “And now that they have a child — is just a testament to their love.”

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Says Newborn Daughter Matilda Is A ‘Daddy’s Girl’ In Baby Photos With Tom Pelphrey

Cuoco and Pelphrey shared the news of Matilda’s arrival on social media.

“💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓,” Cuoco wrote in an Instagram post, accompanying an adorable pic of her newborn daughter. “Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗.”