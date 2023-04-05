Donald Glover is opening up about his time at “30 Rock”.

Speaking with GQ, he revealed show creator Tina Fey once told he was a “diversity hire”.

He joined the team behind the show in 2006, when he was still a resident assistant in Goddard, living in a dorm in New York City. Despite becoming a writer in show business, he didn’t find himself feeling included.

“It definitely didn’t feel like I was supposed to be there,” he told the outlet. “I used to have stress dreams every night where I was doing cartwheels on the top of a New York skyscraper with the other writers watching me.”

Glover once again recalled the moment Fey admitted to him he was hired for “diversity”.

“There is no animosity between us or anything like that, but [Tina Fey] said it herself… It was a diversity thing,” he said. “The last two people who were fighting for the job were me and Kenya Barris. I didn’t know it was between me and him until later. He hit me one day and he was like, ‘I hated you for years!’”

While he may have felt like an outsider in Hollywood, Glover has become a bona fide superstar with his music career as Childish Gambino, as well as his new show for Prime Video “Swarm”.

Co-created with “Atlanta” writer Janine Nabers, the series follows a young woman named Dre whose obsession with one of the biggest pop stars sees her embarking on a dark journey.

The musician released an EP in conjunction with the horror series, which also saw the acting debut of Billie Eilish.

Eilish wasn’t the only famous name to work on the show, with former First Daughter, Malia Obama, credited as a staff writer on all episodes, reported NME.