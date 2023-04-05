Is Drake taking a shot at Kanye West by featuring a sample of Kim Kardashian in a new track?

That’s certainly been the assumption of many who have heard “Rescue Me”, which Drake previewed over the weekend on SiriusXM’s “The Fry Yiy Show”.

READ MORE: Drake Samples Kim Kardashian On New Song, Appears To Be Taking Hit At Kanye West

The snippet of the new track kicks off with a sample of Kardashian taken from the series finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” during a conversation with mom Kris Jenner about her now-ex, declaring that she “didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy.”

While that looks like Drake taking a shot at West, the rapper’s father, Dennis Graham, insists that’s not the case.

Responding to a TMZ Instagram post reporting Drake’s alleged diss (via Complex), Graham wrote, “Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song. Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?”

Drake, as fans have come to expect, hasn’t issued any comment about the track one way or another.