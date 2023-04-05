FRIENDS -- "The One in Barbados Part 1 -- Episode 23 -- Aired 5/15/2003 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Aisha Tyler as Charlie Wheeler, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani

Aisha Tyler says “Friends” changed her life.

Speaking with ET’s Nischelle Turner, the 52-year-old actress recalled how “petrified” she was to join the beloved sitcom ahead of her 20th anniversary debuting on the show.

“The cast was incredibly kind, incredibly welcoming,” she praised. “My knees were knocking. I was shocked you couldn’t hear my teeth chattering the entire time I was on set.”

One example of their kindness, was Perry hyping her up as she stepped out on stage.

READ MORE: Aisha Tyler Revisits ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ Role, Says ‘It Really Changed My Life’

“We walked out and we did a curtain call [where] everybody [does a] bow to the audience at the end of the show. As we’re backstage, Matthew Perry just leans in and goes, ‘Get ready for your life to change,'” Tyler added. “It was a really sweet, kind thing to say to someone who’s just petrified and just trying not to pee on herself a little bit from fear.”

The star “was right”, as “Friends” was “the biggest show on television when I got that job.”

“Sometimes you don’t really know what a job is going to do, how it’s going to change your life. You don’t know if it’s going to be a hit. You don’t even know if it’s going to be good. You’re just there to do your best work,” she continued. “But I knew when I got Friends that it was a big deal.”

Prior to her audition, the actress considered herself a fan who had seen every episode.

“I walked onto that set and I remember I looked out the window to see if I could see, you know, the naked guy across the street,” she joked, referencing the show’s Ugly Naked Guy. “Fortunately, it’s just a hallway back there.”

READ MORE: ‘SNL’: Quinta Brunson Jokes About ‘Friends’ Lack Of Diversity And Pushes For Teachers To Get Paid More

That obsession with the show helped her nail her audition, as she felt attuned to its comedic stylings.

“The show had a tempo. It had a way of kind of turning things on their head and emphasizing words in different ways… [than] you would in normal conversation,” Tyler explained. “‘… They just had a way with word play and a way with them with delivering lines. It just felt unique to the show. I was a fan. I felt like I could do a ‘Friends’ joke.”

To this day, Tyler said she still has fans coming up to her because of her role as Charlie.

“It was a massive show, a global hit,” she shared. “To this day, people come up to me and go, ‘Charlie, Charlie,’ or they just go, ‘Black girl from Friends.'”