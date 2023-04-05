After Trevor Noah announced his departure from “The Daily Show”, Leslie Jones became the first of numerous revolving guest hosts to fill in until a permanent host is hired, a roster that has included the likes of comedians Sarah Silverman and Amy Schumer to former U.S. Senator Al Franken.

In a new interview with People, the former “Saturday Night Live” star revealed that she had so much fun that she’s “definitely” interested if the opportunity arose to do it full time.

“It was one of those in-the-pocket fits. You know how when you get fitted for a suit and you’re like, ‘Yeah, this suit looks nice on me. Yo, I don’t mind wearing this style on me.’ The Daily Show was [that],” she said.

READ MORE: Leslie Jones Celebrates 54th Birthday With Swimsuit Dance: ‘I Still Got It’

“I would say my writer, Lenny Marcus, said to me we have been trying to find the place that actually is going to be a fun and efficient place to work at. Everybody calls themselves world-renowned, and they’ve done this and done that. But we haven’t ever had totally good experiences on productions a lot of times,” she added.

“A lot of times, people are s**t that’s floating, or just not as good as what they think they are, or messy. But [on the] ‘Daily Show’, everybody there was good at their job and everybody there was staying in their lane and did their job.”

Despite putting on a show every night, she found the atmosphere to be “not chaotic” and “not stressful,” comparing the vibe as being “like talking to old friends.”

READ MORE: Zack Snyder Responds After Leslie Jones Hilariously Live-Tweets Her Viewing Of The Snyder Cut Of ‘Justice League’

“Even when we were editing jokes and bits and stuff, they were so respectful, and then they were very good at what they did. There were lines that I was like, ‘OK, how am I trying to say this?’ And I’m telling you, them writers would say it, and I’d be like, ‘God damn. Are you in my head?’ They were good,” she said.

“And Jen Flanz, the showrunner, a dream. I remember telling Lenny, ‘Holy s**t, if Jen Flanz was the showrunner for anything I was on, we would probably still have that show. To me, she was the epitome of someone who can do their job without being an a**hole. And that’s real talk. I will say that about Jen Flanz. She was awesome. And her support team, the head writers and stuff, they were just freaking incredible.”

READ MORE: Leslie Jones Isn’t Buying Stephen A. Smith’s Apology For Saying Rihanna ‘Ain’t Beyoncé’

In preparation for her “Daily Show” takeover, Jones contacted fellow “SNL” alum Chris Rock to seek advice.

“I remember asking Chris Rock, I was like, ‘Yo, is there any advice?’ And he was like, ‘First of all, I’m never worried about you. And second,’ he said, ‘Don’t try to be Jon Stewart. Don’t try to be Trevor. Be you. Be who you are,'” she recalled. “I already kind of knew that, but you know how you just need maybe a little permission to do that? So that’s really what it was.”