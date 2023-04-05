Blac Chnya is stepping into some very impressive shoes.

On Wednesday, April 5, she took to Instagram to share a message to her 17 million followers, revealing she’s starring in a stage version of “B*A*P*S.”, the 1997 comedy movie in which Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle Reid starred as two “Black American Princesses” who try to con an elderly rich guy (played by the late Martin Landau).

“Wow God is so good and everything that I’ve ever envisioned is finally all happening!” she wrote in the caption, accompanying a photo of herself in costume for the show.

“I’m so excited to announce that I will be playing ‘NiSi’ the role that @halleberry played in 1997,” she continued, sharing dates for performances in Detroit, Los Angeles and Atlanta, noting that the play will also be touring in the fall, “so stay tuned.”