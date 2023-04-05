Keanu Reeves will be shifting gears to star in a new comedy alongside Jonah Hill, who will also be co-writing and directing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is in discussions to co-star with Hill in “Outcome” for Apple Original Films.

If Reeves’ commits to “Outcome”, he” be playing Reef, described as “a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.”

Meanwhile, Hill is also reported to be moving forward on developing a biopic about legendary rock band The Grateful Dead, with Martin Scorsese attached to direct. Hill will be playing legendary guitarist Jerry Garcia.