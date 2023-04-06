Netflix is announcing a bold new special featuring two powerhouse women, “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey”.

The special, inspired by the former First Lady’s 2022 bestseller of the same name, features Obama and Winfrey in conversation during the final stop of her book tour in December 2022.

“On the final stop of the tour for her 2022 bestseller The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama unpacks her toolbox,” reads the series synopsis.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her Marriage During Onstage Chat With Oprah

“In a wide-ranging conversation with good friend Oprah Winfrey, the former First Lady shares personal family stories about her childhood and time in the White House, offers hard-won wisdom about self-confidence, fear and aging, and gives practical advice for living in modern times, including the power of a kitchen table full of friends,” the synopsis continues. “Covering everything from menopause to social issues to romance, Obama and Winfrey have a candid, at times poignant, at times comedic but always real conversation about the moment in which we are living.”

The special is the latest Netflix production from the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, produced in association with Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey” debuts Tuesday, April 25.