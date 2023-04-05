There’s been a change of plans for the release of the long-awaited sequel to “Aquaman”.

According to Deadline, the premiere date for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is being shifted; initially scheduled to debut on Christmas Day 2023, the film will now come out five days earlier, on Dec. 20.

The film will now be going head to head with the “Ghostbusters” sequel on Wednesday, and then “Migration” on Friday.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Hints Ben Affleck Will Reprise Batman In ‘Aquaman’ Sequel

In fact, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is swapping release dates with “The Color Purple”, the new adaptation of the Broadway musical from director Blitz Bazawule, which has shifted from Dec. 20 to Christmas Day.

Earlier this year, Momoa shared some details about the film’s plot during an interview with Variety.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Says He Will ‘Always Be Aquaman’ But May Play ‘Some Other Characters’ In DC Universe

“The beautiful thing [about ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’] is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 55-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the U.N. about what’s happening with the melting ice caps,” Momoa said. “There’s no far-off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It’s us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home.”