SPOILER ALERT: Reading further will reveal spoilers about “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, which is in theatres now.

There’s yet to be any confirmation that “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will mark the start of a new movie franchise.

However, a post-credits sequence in the CGI-animated movie, based on the popular video game, indicates there could be more adventures from the titular plumber to come.

According to a report from Variety, a bonus scene appears partway through the closing credits, featuring a pint-sized Bowser (voiced by Jack Black) after he’s been shrunk by a blue mushroom and captured by toads. Trapped in a cage, Bowser sings a musical lament to Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

However, at the very end of the credits, another brief scene is shown. In this one, a single Yoshi egg is pictured, just as it begins to crack, before the screen fades to black.

As Variety pointed out, that scene underlines the fact that while Mario’s dinosaur sidekick doesn’t appear in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, it could indicate the character could be the focus of a sequel.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is in theatres now.