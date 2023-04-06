Khloé Kardashian has been keeping the name of her baby son quiet, but she’s now revealed it starts with a “T” — just like her daughter, True, and her babies’ father, Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian chats to Jennifer Hudson on her talk show on Thursday’s episode, with the host quizzing the reality TV star on her youngest child’s moniker.

Kardashian and Thompson’s son is now eight months old, and she admits she’s been keeping the name on the down low before the latest season of “The Kardashians” drops next month.

“He is named but I haven’t announced it yet,” she tells Hudson, admitting she actually didn’t have a name picked out when he was born via surrogacy because she “wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit.”

Kardashian says of why she waited so long to tell fans the little one’s name, “I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our [Hulu] show, and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out,” confirming it does start with a “T”.

Khloé Kardashian on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”. — Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Kardashian may be waiting for the family’s show’s premiere on May 25 to make the big reveal, but did admit of her 4-year-old daughter True: “Now I’m just like if my daughter outs me… I’m screwed.”

The reality TV star has been sharing snaps of her baby son on social media, and tells Hudson he’s a “quiet” and “happy” baby.

Kardashian and Thompson have definitely had their ups and downs, with the Canadian-American professional basketball player being caught cheating on multiple occasions.

Despite the exes being seen together at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Rialto, California, earlier this week, Kardashian confirms they’re not dating.

“I am single,” she tells Hudson.

As the musician questions whether she and fellow single sister, Kim Kardashian, set one another up on dates, the Good American co-founder replies, “I don’t really mess with that… I don’t want anyone to blame me for anything, so I don’t really do that.

“But, Kim loves to be in the mix, [she] loves to know everything, she’s very nosy, but I respect her for it,” confirming she hasn’t tested out the dating app world as of yet.

Elsewhere in the chat, Kardashian also talks about living next door to her mom, Kris Jenner, and reveals what fans can expect in the next season of “The Kardashians”. See more in the clip below.