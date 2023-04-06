Laura Benanti is getting candid about her scary pregnancy experience.

In a post on Instagram, the Tony-winning actress and singer revealed that she had recently suffered a miscarriage during a performance onstage.

READ MORE: Laura Benanti Reveals She Broke Her Neck During Broadway Show At 22

“On Monday April 3rd, I performed on stage for 2000 people while having a miscarriage,” she wrote, alongside a photo from the performance. “I knew it was happening. It started slowly the night before. If it had been our first loss, or even our second, I likely wouldn’t have been able to go on. But unfortunately, I am not a stranger to the pain and emptiness of losing a pregnancy.”

“It is a path I have walked before, hand in hand with my husband,” Benanti continued. “But this time we walked it alongside some of the kindest, most loving humans I will ever have the honor to share space with.”

READ MORE: Laura Benanti Returns To ‘The Late Show’ With A Hilarious Holiday Greeting From Melania Trump

She then thanked the audience at the show for “the grace your presence allowed” and for lifting “me out of my grief for that Holy hour,” and thanked “that little soul for choosing me as your home, even for a short time.”

Finally, the “Life & Beth” actress wrote, “My husband and I are heartbroken but we will move through this together as we, and so many others, have done before. I share all of this, not to garner sympathy or attention, but to remind the many people and families who have and will suffer in this way that there is no shame in this kind of loss. That you are not alone. And to remind myself as well.”