The upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion show is not one to be missed.

Tom Schwartz was asked about the recently-filmed show during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

The filming came just a few weeks after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair was revealed.

Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone. They’ve since broken up.

Schwartz told Andy Cohen when asked what he thought about the reunion, “I have never seen such a ruthless denunciation of two human beings in my life.

“Ariana had a fire in her. I mean, she eviscerated those two and I’ve never seen anything like that. I didn’t know she had it in her.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my entire life.”

As Cohen questioned who Schwartz thought got “ripped up more,” Sandoval or Leviss, he replied: “Tom, for sure. Raquel took some blows, but Tom got just eviscerated.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Schwartz was questioned whether he was mad at Leviss.

Schwartz admitted, “I’m more upset with Sandoval because he took advantage of my kindness. And he put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake.”

The reality TV star also said Sandoval was “addicted” to Leviss, calling her his “heroin.”

He said because Sandoval has ADHD, he “became obsessed” with Leviss, adding: “He’s addicted. It’s an infatuation of all infatuations.”