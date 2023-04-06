Jennifer Aniston is sharing one of her earliest financial mistakes.

While recently speaking with PopSugar, the “Friends” alum discussed a regrettable purchase she made after earning her first payday as Rachel Green on the hit series.

“My first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a ‘for sale’ sign on it for almost two years,” she shared, admitting that she always saw a ‘for sale’ sign beside the vehicle on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Says A ‘Whole Generation’ Of Kids Find ‘Friends’ Episodes Offensive

“There was a little white 280 SL Mercedes and it was there for a long time. I mean, it could have been over two years. And I always was like, ‘I can’t wait, someday, someday [I’ll buy it].’ And one day I bought it, and then I drove it, and then drove it again, and it never drove again.”

Aniston, 54, unfortunately, purchased a car that wasn’t in the greatest condition.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler Reveal Their Nicknames For One Another (Exclusive)

“It was a lemon, and that’s why it had been sitting there,” she continued. “And I didn’t know any better to get it checked out, so that was just a nice 25-year-old mistake.”

Despite the big splurge on a lousy car, the “Friends” cast reportedly made $250,000 per episode and negotiated $1 million in later seasons, confirming that this purchase wasn’t a significant setback for Aniston.