Could love be in the air for JoJo Siwa?

The dance pro hinted at a new love interest in her latest TikTok video on Wednesday, which she captioned, “happy feelings are meant to be shared.”

Siwa starts the video by flashing through some images from the last month, writing, “Things I haven’t shown you for the last month.”

Then, with Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” playing in the background, Siwa shows fans a series of photos alluding to a new special someone in her life. The partner in question, however, is never shown.

In one photo, Siwa is seen showing off a box of fresh cookies, seemingly from her lady love, with the caption, “MY PRECIOUS GIRL WHAT!!!!! Thank you for the cookie surprise.”

The next sees Siwa enjoying the sweet treat, with the “Dance Moms” alum writing, “I’m so happy. I love you.”

Other shots show Siwa rocking a jacket that her potential new boo bought for her, as well as her sharing her feelings about the mystery woman, “She took me to my favorite coffee place to cheer me up. I’m obsessed w this girl.”

The 14-second video ends with a black-and-white shot of Siwa holding hands with someone, with the caption, “Heart is happy.”

Siwa’s potential new love interest comes just three months after the 19-year-old called it quits with TikToker Avery Cyrus. The former couple confirmed their breakup on TikTok, in a video from the pair’s vacation aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

While it seemed like Siwa and Cyrus couldn’t be happier, there appeared to be trouble in paradise after Siwa was heard in the clip apologizing to Avery for breaking up with her.

“This is my, ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you present,'” Siwa old her former girlfriend after winning her a prize from an arcade game.

Despite it being “one of the best trips” she’s been on in her life, Cyrus set the record straight on their relationship status in the comments after fans raised their concerns following JoJo’s breakup confession.

“We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out! 💞,” Avery wrote.

While the pair seemed to have spilt on good terms, just days later, Siwa alluded to the reason for their short-lived romance, claiming in an emotional video shared to her mother’s Instagram Story, that she got “used for clout.”

“I got used,” Siwa said. “For views, and for clout. And I got tricked into being told that I was loved.”

She added, “And I got f**king played.”

After calling out some dating red flags in another video shared just last month, Siwa’s ex, Katie Mills, fired back at the dancer’s clout chasing claims in a heartfelt TikTok, in which she spoke out on behalf of both her and Cyrus.

“You sent me and Avery through hell for months, and gave us no explanation why. You know we weren’t love bombers or clout chasers,” Mills, who dated Siwa in late 2021 said. “Aren’t you the one that decided that we needed to go to the Hollywood Boulevard, Disney and the Lakers game? That wasn’t my idea. And anytime I posted something, I asked for you permission first.”

Mills claimed she has “text receipts” to prove that she consulted Siwa first before posting anything about their relationship on social media.

“So, don’t come at me and say we were clout chasers,” she added.

“Everything was starting to die. Everything started to get quiet. But now that you posted a video like this, coming at us, we’re getting DMs back, the comments back…knock it off,” Mills said before asking Siwa to leave both her and Cyrus alone. “You know me and Avery can’t defend ourselves, so stop attacking us. Leave us alone.”

