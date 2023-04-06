Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian are bonding over their “ugly cry” faces.

The pop megastar and the reality TV icon shared a friendly interaction in the comment section of one of Perry’s latest Instagram posts regarding unflattering facial expressions.

The “California Gurls” singer shared a short clip of what she hilariously deemed her “ugly cry face” on Instagram on Tuesday, April 4. The short video shows Perry tearfully reacting to a performance on “American Idol”, where she is a judge, along with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“hi this is my ugly cry face. watch #idol now to get urs,” she wrote alongside the video.

Perry was moved to tears following the performance of contestants Fire and Jayna Elise. The context behind their performance is that Elise stepped in last minute to perform with Fire, saving her in the competition after her original partner, Kaya Stewart, left the competition due to feeling sick.

Kardashian took to the comment section to send some witty support to the pop superstar and reminded her of a fundamental reality regarding ‘ugly cry’ faces: “We all have one.”

Fans swarmed underneath Kardashian’s comment, praising her for the heartfelt hilarity.

“best comment award 🥇,” wrote one fan. “iconic response,” addressed another social media user.

Perry’s emotional reactions to “American Idol” contestants have been going viral lately. The “Teenage Dream” singer set the internet ablaze when she wept to the story of a 2018 Santa Fe High School mass shooting survivor during his audition.