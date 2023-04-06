With King Charles III’s coronation only a month away, fans are desperate to know whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance or not.

It was confirmed last month that the Sussexes had received an invite to the May 6 event. However, according to the Daily Mail, they’re yet to reply.

Invitees were meant to respond by Monday, but royal insiders have said they’re still “none the wiser” in terms of whether Harry and Meghan will be travelling from California to London for it.

The pair will not be making an appearance on the balcony alongside the royals, given that they stepped back as senior members of the family in March 2020.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Harry and Meghan not RSVPing as of yet, but an aide did say that with them being family members, the cut-off date probably wasn’t as strict for them as other guests.

A source told the paper, “Everything is still up in the air and there’s only a month to go.

“All people have been told is that ‘it should hopefully be resolved soon.’ But in the meantime the teams are trying to finalize plans for 2,000 guests, many of whom are international heads of state and VIPs. It’s a headache.”

Palace staff are thought to have been told to plan as if Harry and Meghan are attending, the Mail added.

One person said: “Switching things like seating arrangements are fairly easy. But the thing that is causing more of a headache, is the security, cars and other logistical matters.

“Any plans that mesh with the rest of the family are more important and problematic.

“There’s clearly a lot going on behind the scenes in terms of talks between members of the family and their offices. But at this stage in proceedings people could just do with some clarity.

“There are now two plans, one for if they do come and another if they don’t. It’s another layer of responsibility that staff could do without.”

Other sources told Page Six that plans were being finalized for Harry and Meghan to jet to the U.K. next month.

A royal insider told the publication, “There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace, there is a time crunch on this, of course.

“It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

One source said, “All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course.

“Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”

Things have been up and down with Harry and the royals over the past few years, with him making multiple accusations against his family in his tell-all memoir Spare, that was released earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan also spoke out about their decision to leave the royals in their Netflix documentary.

The family have yet to comment on any of the above.