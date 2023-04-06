The rumours may be true!

A new TikTok video is lending credence to the fan theory that Taylor Swift has been hiding in a janitor’s cart to secretly get to the stage at each venue on her Eras Tour.

Fans had begun to speculate about the the janitor’s cart after noticing one on stage with mops and brooms that looked new and unused.

A video from the singer’s April 2 show in Arlington now has those fans fully convinced.

In the clip, shared to TikTok, crew members are seen wheeling a large cart backstage, and as they get it in place, Swift appears to emerge from it before making her way to the stage.

Beyond the excitement of seemingly being proven correct about their theory, fans also took to social media to make jokes about Swift’s unique method of getting to the stage.

These two men carrying the entire music industry pic.twitter.com/YRf9VDFX4b — Should’ve Said No(ah) (Taylor’s Version) (@noahlevy13) April 1, 2023

Only Taylor could make an entrance in a cleaning cart look iconic — Sammie (@samanthtweets) April 4, 2023

Taylor inside the cleaning cart waiting for it to open onto the stage 😭pic.twitter.com/Wr3ySdEYab — mehreen⁷(Taylor's version) (@purplescrunchi) April 4, 2023

Some also noted that Swift has long been dogged by rumours that she finds creative hiding places in order to get around out of the public eye, including that she may have hid in a large suitcase to get in and out of her apartment.