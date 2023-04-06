Jen Shah has been making creative use of her time in prison.

According to TMZ, the former “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star has taken it upon herself to launch and direct a play with her fellow inmates titled “The Real Housewives of Bryan,” an ode to the prison camp she’s currently staying at.

However, Shah’s manager, Chris Giovanni, has confirmed that she has many challenges to juggle before production of the play can continue, as she’s still teaching many of her inmates how to read and write.

According to reports, the script depicts the real-life “Housewives” serving time at FPC Bryan in Texas.

Though there isn’t much information regarding the play yet, Giovanni confirmed that the personalities are “cranked up to 11.”

Since surrendering herself in February, Shah, 49, has taken on many roles at the prison camp, including working in the prison’s educational department and library.

Giovanni also stated that his client had lost 15 pounds since beginning her stay at FPC Bryan. She dedicated herself to exercise and found the food less than satisfying.

The convicted felon has also developed her spiritual side during Ramadan, fasting and praying with other Muslim inmates.

After pleading guilty last July for wire fraud, Shah was sentenced to six and half years in January. The former Bravolebrity scammed thousands of people, mostly the elderly, in a massive telemarketing scheme.