Steven Tyler denies claims that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old in 1973 and forced her to get an abortion.

The claims were wielded against the “Dream On” singer in a December 2022 lawsuit.

However, According to Rolling Stone, Tyler, 75, recently filed a response to the claims alleging that the plaintiff consented to a sexual relationship and that he had immunity as the legal guardian at the time.

READ MORE: Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Named In Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Tyler has doubled down on his argument and is now calling for a dismissal of the lawsuit, listing 24 affirmative defences denying the allegations.

The singer also claimed that plaintiff Julia Misley, formerly Julia Holcomb, “has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of any action by Defendant.”

Tyler further expressed that “if it is determined that Plaintiff has been damaged, then any such damages were not caused by Defendant.”

READ MORE: Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A 16-Year-Old Girl In The ’70s

Misley alleges that Tyler “coerced and persuaded” her into believing that they had a “romantic love affair” which began when she was 16 and he was 25.

The Aerosmith frontman admitted in his memoir, Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, to developing a relationship with an unnamed 16-year-old girl.