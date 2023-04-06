Kaley Cuoco is sharing another adorable look at her newborn baby daughter Matilda.

The “Big Bang Theory” actress took to her Instagram Story to share a close-up shot of the little one, whom she shares with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, draped in a pink blanket.

Cuoco added an emoji sticker with the words, “Oh Hello” next to her.

Credit: Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

The star took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the little one’s arrival.

She wrote, alongside numerous cute pics, “💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓.

“Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗.”

Cuoco is thought to have started dating Pelphrey around May 2022 after splitting from her ex-husband, Karl Cook, in September 2021. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.