Matchmaker Sima is back to help singles find their soulmates.

Netflix released the trailer for season 3 of “Indian Matchmaking” on Thursday, which shows the matchmaking industry is busy as ever.

“If I were to describe myself, I would say: desperate, please help,” jokes one would-be suitor in the clip.

The popular series sees renowned matchmaker Sima help Indian singles around the world find potential matches for marital bliss.

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Netflix Confirms Release Date, Reveals New Teaser

Indian Matchmaking. (L to R) Viral and Sima Aunty in Indian Matchmaking. – Photo: Netflix © 2023

Indian Matchmaking. Priya in Indian Matchmaking. – Photo: Netflix © 2023

Indian Matchmaking. Sima Aunty in Indian Matchmaking. – Photo: Netflix © 2023

The official synopsis reads:

“Sima from Mumbai is back and busier than ever! This season, Mumbai’s premiere matchmaker will help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. From London to New Delhi, Miami to New York, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!”

READ MORE: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Netflix Confirms Release Date, Reveals New Teaser

“Indian Matchmaking” season 3 returns for 8 episodes on April 21.