Shania Twain attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Shania Twain has no regrets about the sizzling ensembles she wore to Sunday’s CMT Music Awards.

The Canadian hitmaker took to Instagram this week to share an array of snaps of what she wore to the star-studded bash.

She wrote alongside the images, “For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it’s one of my favourite things about attending award shows!

“Life is too short to wear boring clothes!! 😘 Thank you to the team behind my @cmt #CMTAwards looks ❤️‍🔥”

Twain’s comments come after some social media users criticized her outfits.

One person posted, “Love Shania, but please stop trying to keep up with the youngsters and dress age appropriately. Such a beautiful woman, hope she doesn’t go the Madonna route.”

Another added, “I miss the old Shania that wasn’t a Madonna remake.”

However, others jumped to Twain’s defence.

One person insisted, “Can people just stop telling her how she should look, according to what you want her to look like? Nobody is telling you that you need to change. She’s a performer and if she wants to dress up during performances, she will. Period!”

Another commented, “What’s with all the mean comments? She can do whatever she wants with her body and wear whatever she wants!”

Twain has been rocking some colourful ensembles to awards shows recently, as well as playing with different wigs.

The country superstar discussed her ever-changing hair colour palette with E! News on the CMT Music Awards red carpet, sharing: “Over the years, I have had many different styles. I’m playing more with colour right now, and I’m enjoying that because I’m going gray.

“As I go gray, I’m like, ‘I might as well toy around with different colours,’ I might change my hair colour every week,” Twain continued. “Why not? I’ll have an empty palette. I’m experimenting with that.”

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” singer then made the correlation between hair and fashion, summarizing her thoughts: “It’s almost an excuse to play with colour and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion.”