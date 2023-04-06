Brad Pitt is a good neighbour.

In an interview with People, “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark” star Cassandra Peterson revealed that the “Moneyball” actor once let a 105-year-old man live on his property rent-free.

Back in 1994, Pitt purchased a 1.9-acre L.A. property from Peterson for a cool $1.7 million, with the two becoming longtime neighbours.

As she explained, at one point Pitt came under ownership of an adjacent property where an elderly man was living.

“I think there were like 22 houses houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property. And every time they came up he bought one,” she said, explaining that the old man, who was in his early 90s at the time, owned one of those houses.

Pitt apparently made a deal with the man to buy his property up, while allowing him to remain living in his home.

“He was very, very kind to the husband. His wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there,” Peterson recalled. “I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died.”

She added, “It was kind of funny because John lived to be 105.”

Peterson joked that John “just kept living forever,” and said, “I imagine Brad was thinking well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now.”